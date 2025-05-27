New trash company coming to Evangeline Parish

Evangeline Parish residents will have a new trash company starting next month.

Officials with the Evangeline Parish Solid Waste Commission say that Bayou State Waste will begin service on Monday, June 30.

Starting the week of June 9, crews will begin distributing new 96-gallon waste collection cans to homes across the parish, officials say.

They ask that you NOT put any trash into the new cans until the week of June 30.

Officials say they're going to send out more updates as the first collection day gets closer.