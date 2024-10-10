New location for Louisiana Cotton Festival

VILLE PLATTE, La. — The 70th Louisiana Cotton Festival is underway in Ville Platte at a new location.

From delicious food, to live music and a midway filled with your carnival favorites, you can find all the fun at 416 Lithcote Rd through Sunday, October 13.

What to expect at the 70th LA Cotton Festival

KATC got to sit down with festival board member and former Cotton Queen Katelyn Calhoun this week for a look at what you can expect into the weekend.

For more information about the Louisiana Cotton Festival, click here. You can also learn more about the history of the festival on its website.

