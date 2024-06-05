Navigating thunderstorms in Ville Platte

Rain. Rain. Go away. That's the song some children in Ville Platte are singing at the start of hurricane season.

Jessica Thomas is a mother of three, but helps to take care of a host of kids in her community.

She said while hurricane season is already here, there are several items she still needs to buy.

"I have food and water," Thomas said. "I do need batteries, candles, flashlights and I need some cat food as well."

Nine-year-old Kaslyn Bertrand lives just steps away from Thomas.

Despite the gloomy weather on Tuesday, Kaslyn is finding the sunshine through it all.

"I just want to play," Bertrand said.

In addition to taking precautions during hurricane season, Kaslyn said the rainy weather comes with risks.

"It gets you sick and you can catch pneumonia," Kaslyn said.

