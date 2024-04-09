More Than a Nurturing Nook

You may be familiar with the saying, "It takes a village to raise a child."

That's why volunteers and employees from The Family Tree Information, Education and Counseling Center opened a new "nurturing nook" outside the Evangeline Parish Library.

The nurturing nook is a safe space where mothers can access free necessities for themselves or their babies (e.g. bottles, diapers, hygiene products, breastfeeding pads, etc.)

Naye Wilson is a Community Health Worker for The Family Tree and was initially drawn to the organization for their support.

Wilson told KATC she lost her first child in 2013 due to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS), and is using her testimony to help educate and support others.

"I would sleep with my baby in the bed with me and the dad and that's how things happen," Wilson said. "You don't expect it of course. You feel like that's the safest place for that baby, but it's not."

Wilson said she's thankful for the educational resources and counseling services The Family Tree offers.

Now, Wilson uses social media and The Family Tree to help advocate for others, while turning her pain into purpose.

"I'm out in the community every, single day looking for these moms to try to help them and give them a little bit of knowledge about everything that we provide," Wilson said.

Wilson is working with Community Action Network Coordinator Laurie LaFleur to keep the new nurturing nook in Ville Platte stocked and lend a helping hand to any mother who needs it.

"You don't need to ask any questions or ask anyone to access the nurturing nook," LaFleur said. "If they diapers, wipes, we have hygiene products for moms, we have baby wash, etc."

Together, Wilson and LaFleur also connect mothers to educational classes, lactation specialists and just about any, other resource they need.

If you or someone you know is in need of any baby supplies or would like to donate to those who need them, please visit 916 W. Main Street in Ville Platte or call The Family Tree at 337-981-2180.

