Mamou police break down safety, security rules ahead of Mardi Gras

EVANGELINE PARISH — Mardi Gras is fast approaching, and celebrations are set to take place across Louisiana, including right here in Mamou. As the community prepares for the carnival festivities, Mamou police are laying down new rules to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone.

Jeremy Arvie, owner of Krazy Fades Barber Shop on Sixth Street in Mamou, shared insight into what Mardi Gras typically looks like in the town. "It starts Monday night down here, it's a big crowd, and the biggest party you have ever seen," Arvie said. "People start coming into town on Saturday, and by Saturday night, the town is pretty much packed."

As the excitement builds, Mamou Police Chief Charles Patrick Hall is taking extra precautions this year. "One of my biggest fears is to go and tell someone's mother that their son died or that their daughter got killed during Mardi Gras when they should have been protected," Hall said.

Among the significant changes for this year, Hall emphasized that ATVs and golf carts will not be allowed on the streets unless they have a license plate or a DMV sticker. "We had a problem where people parked on the side of the road and would bring their barbecue pit and their burner," Hall added. "We are not allowing that this year."

Additionally, firearms will be prohibited at the event, regardless of whether someone holds an open or concealed carry permit. Attendees should also be aware that several items, including ice chests, glass bottles, and backpacks, will not be permitted. Loud music will also be banned from the festivities.

Parking regulations will be strictly enforced, and Chief Hall warned visitors not to park in alleys, double park, or leave their vehicles along the barricades. "It will be gone and towed at your expense," Hall said. "I suggest you pay for parking."

"Some homeowners around town may offer paid parking, which has become a popular way for locals to earn a bit of extra income during Mardi Gras," Arvie explained.

To ensure safety, barricades made of concrete and steel will be placed throughout the area to protect performers and festival-goers from potential hazards. "We just want to make sure no vehicle can drive through," Hall explained, referencing the security measures put in place following incidents in New Orleans.

Chief Hall's message was clear: "Again, we want you to come to the party, but we will not tolerate the nonsense. You come in and you do what's wrong, and we will enforce the law."

For those thinking about breaking the law, Hall added that bonds for arrests within the city limits have now been doubled, and the department will only accept cash for bail.