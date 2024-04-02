Man promises to sleep beside dogs to raise awareness about stray animals

Animal lover Matthew Baker said he and his wife are trading in their bed to sleep beside more than 60 rescue animals, beginning April 7.

Baker, founder of Heroes Everywhere Animal Rescue (H.E.A.R), said he's taking care of 64 dogs right now, that are in need of a home. As a result, Baker said he's willing to sacrifice his own comfort in an effort to spread awareness about the animal crisis in Evangeline Parish.

"I plan to sleep outside with the dogs for as long as it takes to raise enough money to be able to build a suitable facility for them," Baker said.

Baker said his goal is to gather roughly 250-thousand dollars to build a 25-kennel facility where a team of volunteer veterinarians can help neuter the growing number of stray animals in Ville Platte.

According to the Louisiana Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) website, the organization takes in between 4,000 and 5,000 stray animals every year.

That's why life-long Ville Platte residents like Addie Ortego said something has to be done.

"I live in a neighborhood and it's beyond unimaginable how many there are," Ortego said. "You see so many that are just starving."

Ortego works at Paul's Meat Market in Ville Platte.

She said it's very common for strays to visit the business because they have no place to go.

"We have a bunch of them that come over here," Ortego said. "Sometimes, I'll try to feed them, but it's just unbearable. It's unbelievable how many there are."

If you or someone you know are interested in adopting a pet or volunteering with H.E.A.R, the Bakers are looking for support.

Their shelter is located at 1771 Cousins Road in Ville Platte.