Man, 75, arrested for solicitation of prostitution in missing Ville Platte woman case

VILLE PLATTE, La. — A 75-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a missing woman case, the Ville Platte Police Department announced.

According to Chief Al Perry Thomas, on June 16, 2024, Ville Platte Police began investigating the disappearance of Keabreonna "KeKe" Doucet, 27.

Doucet was last seen on June 15, 2024.

During the course of the investigation, detectives received a warrant for the home of Jerry Lee Verrette, age 75. Assisted by the Ville Platte City Marshall’s Office, police searched Verrette’s home, Chief Thomas said.

On June 22, 2024, Verrette was arrested for solicitation of prostitution. His bond has not yet been set, officials report.

Doucet’s whereabouts are still unknown. The case remains under investigation.

If you have any information, contact the Ville Platte Police Department at 337-363-1316. All callers will remain anonymous.