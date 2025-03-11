Mamou shooting suspect had prior warrants for violent offenses authorities say

ST.MARTIN PARISH — MAMOU, La. (AP) — Trealand Castille, the 19-year-old, that's been arrested in connection with the shooting that killed two people and injured 11 others at a Mardi Gras concert in Mamou had outstanding warrants in St.Martin Parish.

Over the weekend, authorities say Castille was found staying with an individual at an apartment complex in South Montgomery County, Texas. He is currently being held in the Montgomery County Jail, facing two counts of first-degree murder, and 10 counts of attempted second-degree murder.

In addition to being booked for the Mardi Gras shooting, Castille currently has an outstanding warrant for Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property (5 counts) and Aggravated Assault With a Firearm (6 counts) from a separate incident that occurred on January 7, 2025.

It's unclear as to what took place as a result for the warrants.

KATC has also contacted the Breaux Bridge and St. Martinville police departments to determine whether Castille has any outstanding warrants related to previous incidents in those areas. However, both agencies have yet to confirm any additional warrants.