Mamou sees wave of new businesses, expansions and investment

EVANGELINE PARISH — MAMOU, La. — New businesses, expansions and reinvestments are changing the business landscape in Mamou, with local leaders pointing to continued growth in the small Evangeline Parish town.

The Evangeline Chamber of Commerce says it has seen a number of businesses open, expand, relocate or return to the community over the past several years.

Among them are Jet Express on Highway 13; Total Automotive on Main Street; Crawfish Market and More, D AND D Quickstop Deli LLC and Stuck On You on South Street; Wilsteel Construction and Beyond The Curve Pediatrics on Main Street; and several businesses along Sixth Street, including Pretty Paws, Southern Sweet Escapes, Holy Grounds Flea Market, Chinerie Moutique Boutique, Cora Manuel Physical Therapy and Texaco.

A new Mexican restaurant is also planned for South Street.

The list also includes Dirty Pour Company on East Street and Fe’s Place B&B on Main Street.

The Mou Flea Market on Sixth Street is being cleaned following a fire, with owner Abby Rogers intending to reopen.

Fred’s Lounge on Sixth Street is also back in the hands of longtime Mamou residents Christian McGee and Trish McGee.

Ronnie LaFleur, owner of Total Automotive, said he chose Mamou after seeing a need for an auto parts store, particularly among farmers and construction businesses in the area.

“Kind of did a little bit of research, you know, and the ag industry, farmers and the local people, what they were interested in having a parts store in Mamou, and you know the results have been very good,” LaFleur said.

LaFleur said he has already seen signs of growth around town.

“If you drive through Mamou, you see businesses coming up,” he said. “They’re remodeling a business on 6th Street. A lot of crawfish industry over here and process plants and the crawfish business. So, yeah, it’s growing.”

LaFleur said Total Automotive has added a couple of local jobs and could add two or three more as the business expands.

Trina Orgeron, executive director of the Evangeline Chamber of Commerce, said the community continues to see new businesses and development.

“I see a lot of different businesses coming up,” Orgeron said. “I just spoke to the mayor this morning and she was telling me of some new ones that are coming up.”

Mamou Mayor Leisa Deshotel said the growth brings more than new storefronts to the community.

“New businesses bring more than storefronts — they create jobs, provide additional services and shopping opportunities for our residents, attract visitors, increase economic activity, and contribute to the overall vitality of our town,” Deshotel said.

Deshotel said a strong local business community also helps strengthen the town’s tax base, allowing Mamou to continue investing in services and improvements.

As businesses continue to invest in Mamou, LaFleur said he hopes to see both his business and the community continue to grow.

“In 10 years, hopefully my son is running it more than I am, and I’m basically almost retired and growing, still growing,” he said.

