Mamou Police Chief warned of security risks at council meeting weeks before double shooting

EVANGELINE PARISH — MAMOU, La. — Questions continue to loom over the deadly shooting that left two people dead and 14 others injured during a Mardi Gras Zydeco event organized by the city and Mamou City Councilman Derrell Thomas under his business No Limit Riders.

KATC obtained a recording of a Mamou City Council meeting from Feb. 12—which occurred almost a month before the tragic shootings. It revealed a heated debate between the Mamou Police Department and the city council over security preparations.

“In the interest of public safety, the chief of police can decide that if he cannot secure something, he cannot secure something,” said Assistant Chief Caleb Semien during the meeting. “We have nothing to do with Mardi Gras happening or not, we just can tell you that it cannot happen on the north side of the street. Now, we went beyond that and suggested looking for an alternative, which is not our job.”

Mamou Police Chief Pat Hall also warned of potential consequences, stating, “If you guys (the city council) want to have this and something happens, this will fall on you guys, not me.”

During the meeting, Hall advised relocating the event to a more secure area. However, the council sought input from the town’s attorney before making a decision.

Attorney Nicole Gil, who attended the meeting via telephone, stated, “With regard to moving it, the chief cannot move it—it’s the town’s event, so the town would have to move it. The chief has an obligation to provide for public safety according to our ordinance, and if Hall feels he cannot secure that area (north side), then other resources need to be brought in.”

KATC reached out to the mayor for comment regarding the meeting, but a representative stated she was in meetings for most of the day.

We also reached out to councilman and event organizer Derrell Thomas for comment and have not heard back.

For those interested in listening to the full council meeting, the recording is available here.