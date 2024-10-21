Mamou Police asking for help to identify body found in empty house

Mamou Police are asking for help to identify the body found in an abandoned home Sunday night.

Police say someone was riding their bike in an alley near Cypress Street and called 911 to report they smelled something bad, looked in a window and found a body in an abandoned house.

Police and the coroner responded, and found the body, which was picked up for an autopsy.

Investigators are actively following leads in an effort to gain her identity.

Anyone with information is urged to please contact the Mamou Police Department at 3374685221