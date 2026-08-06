Mamou High School welcomes students back with renovated football field house, and growing enrollment

EVANGELINE PARISH — MAMOU, La. — Hallways filled with laughter, while students reunited with friends Thursday as Mamou High School officially kicked off the 2026-2027 school year.

But before the first bell rang, administrators, teachers and coaches had already spent weeks preparing for the return of nearly 460 students.

Principal Adrian Foret said the school expects 459 students this year, including approximately 130 freshmen who got a head start by attending the school's "Demon Debut" orientation the night before classes began.

"We're very excited," Foret said. "They were able to tour the school, meet coaches, learn about clubs and organizations, and find their classrooms. Today we met with our staff, went over new policies and handbooks, and we're really excited to welcome everybody back."

Preparing for opening day involved much more than lesson plans.

Throughout the summer, faculty and staff worked to clean, pressure wash, paint and inspect the campus while making sure every classroom and safety measure was ready before students returned.

"We clean, we have inspections, pressure washing, painting, lawn care, fire extinguishers — there's just a lot of things to make sure everything is in place for the safety of our students," Foret said.

Assistant Principal Morgan Marcantel said the excitement is growing along with the student population.

"Our population grew at Mamou High School, so we're expecting more students than last year," Marcantel said. "We're welcoming students from all of our feeder schools, and the energy is good."

One of the biggest projects over the summer wasn't inside a classroom.

The school's football field house received a major face lift with updated locker rooms, a media room where players can watch film, a medical room and renovated coaches' offices.

New Head Football Coach Daniel Scully said while the building is familiar, nearly every room has been transformed.

"We took every room one day at a time," Scully said. "We've slowly made great adjustments to the whole field house. It looks night and day compared to when I got here in June."

Community members also pitched in to help complete the renovations. Local leader Miles Johnson volunteered his time helping renovate the locker rooms by installing woodwork and completing finish carpentry alongside other volunteers.

For Scully, however, the biggest transformation isn't the building.

"I'm just excited to be back in this area," he said. "The mindset that the kids have had since I've gotten here has been so positive. They have a great vision here, and I'm just excited for this Mamou culture. I love it."

His mission is simple.

"The mission and goal here is to raise the standard," Scully said. "We want our students to strive for greatness in whatever they put their minds to and not settle."

Students are already embracing that excitement.

Junior Brayden Perron said he's looking forward to reconnecting with classmates and staff.

"I do love the staff over here. They're actually pretty cool," Perron said. "Yeah, I'm ready to see my friends."

His best friend and teammate, junior Branigan Berzas, has football on his mind.

"I get to play with my brothers every day," Berzas said. "It's fun. It's exciting. I love the game. Why would you not love the game when you get to be with your brothers and play the game you love at the same time?"

When asked what message he has for his teammates this season, Berzas didn't need many words.

"Stay humble."

Teachers are also preparing for changes this school year.

Ag teacher and welding instructor James "Maverick" Fontenot said the school is transitioning from a block schedule to a seven-period day, giving teachers shorter class periods while keeping students more engaged.

"We're always adapting," Fontenot said. "Every year we try our best to be better."

As students settle into new routines, administrators say the goal extends far beyond academics.

"We work hard, play hard, and we find a balance to be both," Foret said. "We love our students, we love our staff, and we can't wait to see them all."

With renovated facilities, growing enrollment and a renewed sense of school pride, Mamou High School is beginning the new school year with optimism for what's ahead.

