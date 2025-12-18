Mamou considers changes to Mardi Gras street bands after deadly Mardi Gras shooting

EVANGELINE PARISH — MAMOU, La. — With Mardi Gras just weeks away, leaders in the town of Mamou are discussing possible changes to future celebrations following a deadly shooting at a Zydeco event this year.

The conversation comes nearly 10 months after a 19-year-old fired a gun during a Mardi Gras Zydeco celebration, killing two people on Sixth street. The incident shocked the community and prompted renewed discussions about safety during one of Mamou’s most popular annual traditions.

The Mayor, Leisa Deshotel confirmed that during a council meeting last week, members discussed whether Zydeco bands should continue performing on the streets during Mardi Gras celebrations.

According to the Ville Platte Gazette, no final decision has been made.

Attempts to reach city council members for additional details were unsuccessful. Calls to all four council members, including the alderman at large, were not returned.

Residents in Mamou say removing the bands would change the heart of the celebration.

“I really think it should stay the same,” said Emerold Wilson, who was in Mamou selling sweets when the shooting occurred.

Mary Jason, another Mamou resident, said she believes the bands should not be blamed for the actions of one individual.

“It’s not fair,” Jason said. “The people involved weren’t even from here.”

Jason added that longtime residents understand how Mardi Gras celebrations typically operate and said problems had not occurred in the past.

“People from here know how Mardi Gras goes, and we haven’t had any problems until this,” Jason said.

Jason said instead of removing Zydeco bands from the streets, the town should focus on increasing security.

“You need more security for that large of a crowd,” Jason said.

According to the Ville Platte Gazette, the Mamou Town Council has not made a final decision on whether Zydeco bands will perform on the streets or where they may be allowed to play next year.

