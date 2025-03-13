Mamou city council holds first meeting since deadly Mardi Gras shooting

EVANGELINE PARISH — MAMOU, La. — The Mamou City Council held its first meeting Wednesday night following the deadly Mardi Gras shooting that claimed the lives of two teenagers and injured 11 others. Three others were also injured from gun fire the day before.

However, the shooting was not listed on the meeting agenda.

The council chamber was packed as Mayor Leisa Deshotel, Police Chief Patrick Hall, and all council members were in attendance. Before the meeting began, Mayor Deshotel addressed the public with a request for continued support.

"I ask that you continue to pray for the victims and their families and everyone that has been touched by this horrific and senseless act of violence," she said. Shortly after, the mayor explained why the council would not be discussing the incident further, citing legal advice from Town Attorney Nicole Gil.

"It is advised for you and your staff to refrain from publicly commenting on the instance," Deshotel stated.

Despite the council's silence, Rufus Seraile, a citizen who attended the Mardi Gras Zydeco event where the shooting occurred, raised a pressing question during the public comment period.

"Did the town have any liability insurance?" Seraile asked.Seraile said he previously inquired about insurance coverage for the event during a February 12th meeting and was told the town had it.

"That means they are responsible—the city is responsible for all of that," he said.Earlier in the week, Seraile also attended the Evangeline Parish Police Jury meeting, urging officials to place an injunction on the Mardi Gras event and associated trail rides.

"They need to end this because this is a neighborhood," he added.

Following public comments, the council moved forward with regular agenda items, including:

The introduction of a new solid waste company

Discussion of a road improvement bid

The police chief's monthly report

Nicole Gil, the town's attorney, was not present at Wednesday’s meeting. Mayor Deshotel stated that Gil was out of town attending to a family matter.

KATC will continue to follow this story as community members seek answers and city leaders navigate the aftermath of the tragedy.