Mamou Cajun Music Festival celebrates tradition, strengthens security

EVANGELINE PARISH — "It is a unique festival, we celebrate our traditional Cajun music,” says volunteer TJ Landreneau—and the memories are everywhere you look.

Preparations are underway for this year’s Mamou 52nd Cajun Music Festival, and as volunteers get ready, they’re also taking a walk down memory lane— uncovering old photos and stories from the festival’s rich history.

“How does it feel seeing those pictures on the wall?” asked KATC’s Paris Flannigan to volunteer Keri Miller.

“I love it, I love history,” Miller replied.

Board member Krista Vidrine says celebrating that history is part of what makes the Mamou Cajun Music Festival so special.

“My father, who was part of this festival when it began, found a bin of photos when he was tearing down a barn,” Vidrine revealed.

Those recovered treasures are now on display, capturing the festival’s earliest days at the Boy Scout Hut—some dating back to the 1970s.

For families like Miller’s, those memories run deep.

“My grandfather, Cyprian Landreneau, and TJ’s grandfather were one of the first honorees. That is pretty cool,” she shared.

“It’s just the history of the festival, how far people have carried this tradition, and how important it is to keep it alive,” Vidrine added.

As organizers focus on preserving tradition, they’re also prioritizing safety.

“We’ll have officers there, plus added security at the door, including metal detectors,” said Sheriff Charles Guidry. “So, don’t bring anything you’re not supposed to bring.”

In all, four deputies and 3 Mamou police officers will be on patrol each night, Friday and Saturday, ensuring the event remains family-friendly and secure.

Landreneau wants festival-goers to know the Mamou Cajun Music Festival has a long track record of safety.

“In 52 years, we’ve never had a problem. We’re in a controlled environment,” he emphasized.

With memories on display and security in focus, organizers invite the community to celebrate Cajun heritage at one of Louisiana’s most unique festivals.

Festivalgoers can look forward to a full day of entertainment and festivities on Saturday. For a complete schedule of events, click here

The Mamou Cajun Music Festival also gives back by supporting musical education and the study of foreign languages. Each year, the senior with the highest GPA in French is awarded a $500 scholarship, and the festival offers music scholarships to kids and young adults taking music lessons.

This year’s music scholarship recipient is Stella Walker from Washington, Louisiana. She will take the stage to perform a few songs with Dylan Aucoin and the Judice Ramblers!