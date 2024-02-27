Local Non-profit Raises Funds for Homeless Animals

Bre and Matthew Baker of Ville Platte recently transformed their passion for rescuing animals into a non-profit (Heroes Everywhere Animal Rescue).

The Bakers said they are on a mission to help combat the growing number of stray and neglected animals roaming in Evangeline Parish.

"We're actually working to get a spayed and neutered mandate here in Evangeline Parish because the problem is so severe," Matthew said.

While the Bakers have roughly 70 dogs in need of adoption, they are calling on the community for financial support.

The Bakers are working with the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office to respond to phone calls regarding neglect and animal cruelty in the area.

Sheriff Charles Guillory said the issues are prevalant in the community, but aren't limited to dogs and cats.

"[We respond to calls regarding] horses or cows a lot of times," Sheriff Guillory said. "It's mostly horses that are not being taken care of or fed properly and they start losing a lot of weight and they get skinny and we do charge the owner with cruelty to animals."

According to the Louisiana State Legislature, simple cruelty to animals may result in fines, imprisonment and/or both.

If you would like to make an anonymous complaint regarding animal cruelty, please contact the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-363-2161.