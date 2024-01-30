Is There Something in the Basile Water?

While the boil advisory was lifted for the Town of Basile on Wednesday, some residents are still raising concerns about their water.

"I wouldn't even drink it because I don't even trust the water," Lisa Goodley said. After recently moving to Basile from Eunice, Goodley said she's bought nearly eight cases of water this month because she's not comfortable drinking or cooking with the tap water in her apartment.

After living with cloudy water for several days, Goodley said she's going to try to reach out to city officials for help.

Another Basile resident who wishes to remain anonymous said she is also experiencing discolored water in her home.

"It's been cloudy and gray," the anonymous resident said.

I reached out to Bayou Des Cannes Water System and have not received an update regarding the matter.

If you live within city limits and are concerned about the color of the water in your home, Town Clerk Heather Putnam-Lanz is encouraging residents to call or visit Basile City Hall.