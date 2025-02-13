Watch Now
ICE officer arrested on multiple drug charges

PINE PRAIRIE, La. — An ICE correctional officer was arrested on multiple drug charges, according to a spokesperson for the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office (EPSO).

The Warden of the Pine Prairie ICE Processing Center notified EPSO of a correctional officer who was identified as John Dix, 35, who had narcotics in his possession while on duty. Upon conducting a pat search agents located, a small plastic container with nine MDMA pills, a small plastic container with five round white pills, a large baggie with 7.25 grams of Methamphetamine, and a glass meth pipe.

He was booked in the Parish Jail on the following charges:

1 Count of 40:967A (Methamphetamine) Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS

1 Count of 40:968C (Suboxone) Possession of Schedule III CDS

1 Count of 40:966A (MDMA) Distribution/Possession with Intent to Distribute

1 Count of 14:402 Contraband Defined as, Taking to and From Penal Institution

When searching Dix's vehicle a black jacket with a hood and green gloves were located in his vehicle which resembled the clothing that was worn by the person who burglarized Fuselier's Pharmacy on January 20, 2025, the EPSO added.

