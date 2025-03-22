Husband arrested in connection to wife’s death in Evangeline Parish

EVANGELINE PARISH — VILLE PLATTE, La. — Nearly two years after the death of Brittany Fontenot, authorities have arrested her husband, Ray Fontenot, on a charge of second-degree murder.

A sign placed along Harvey Lebas Drive, near a vacant home has displayed a message for nearly two years:

"SAY MY NAME. I DIDN’T COMMIT SUICIDE."

Its unclear who placed the sign but it shows a picture of Brittany Fontenot with that message going on to ask the public to help tell her story.

On April 13, 2023, deputies with the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting on L’anse Aux Pailles Road in Chataignier. According to investigators, Fontenot told deputies that his wife had died by suicide, saying she shot herself in the head. Deputies say two guns were found at the scene.

However, investigators never ruled her death a suicide. The Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office, along with Louisiana State Police and the FBI, conducted an extensive forensic investigation. Evidence analyzed included DNA and new gunshot forensics.

"Along the way, we utilized State Police and the FBI because we had to send evidence to the crime lab," Evangeline Parish Sheriff Charles Guillory said.

According to Guillory, gunshot residue played a key role in the case.

"If you have a gun and it's pointed at an object and you put it closer, you will have a powder burn. But the further you get, the powder burn will be wider," he explained.

After nearly two years of investigation, deputies arrested Ray Fontenot, Brittany's husband and charged him with second-degree murder. He was booked into the Evangeline Parish Jail, but as of Friday morning Fontenot was transfered to another facility in North Louisiana.

Fontenot's bond is set at $2 million.

