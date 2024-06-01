Hurricane preparedness in Ville Platte

There's a saying that goes, "It's better to be safe, than sorry."

That's the motto some Ville Platte residents are living by, one day shy of hurricane season (June 1.)

While the National Weather Service recommends putting together disaster supplies, lifelong Ville Platte residents like Mitchell Seraille are confident about being prepared.

"I’m going to get a lot of water and a lot of things for the house, just in case the electricity goes out," Seraille said.

Seraille said he recommends people stock up on non-perishable items too, just in case a power outage occurs.

"We're going to stack up on the food too...canned goods, stuff that you don't really have to cook," Seraille said.

Other Ville Platte residents like Christopher Guillory told KATC after surviving a tornado, hurricane season is not as frightening.

Guillory said there's some other items to keep handy too:

Water bottles

Batteries

Flash lights

The National Weather Service also recommends the following:

Keeping your gas tank full

Filling medicines and prescriptions ahead of time

Having back-up phone chargers, radios, cash, etc.

Steve Jones has been living in Ville Platte for 15 years.

He told KATC checking up on loved ones and neighbors during severe weather is just as important as having the right supplies.

"You have a lot of people that live here in Ville Platte with kids," Jones said. "You have to prepare for things like that [by lending a helping hand."