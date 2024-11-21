Glenmora woman booked after toddler hospitalized

A Glenmora woman has been booked cruelty after her three-year-old was admitted to an Alexandria ICU "in a coma-like state."

Felicia Welch, 41, was booked with second-degree child cruelty, according to the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office.

The investigation began on October 28, when deputies were called by DCFS to an Alexandria hospital after a three-year-old had been admitted to the ICU there in a "coma-like state."

The child apparently had eaten a large amount of CBD gummies, deputies said. The child had been in the care of his mother, Welch, when the incident occurred, deputies say.

Deputies learned that Welch apparently "had no intentions of bringing the child to the hospital and was pressured by friends and family to do so."

He spent several days in ICU and is expected to make a full recovery. He's now in the custody of DCFS.

Welch's bond was set at $25,000. This investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible, deputies say.