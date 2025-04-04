From Mamou to the Main Stage: Local artist honors family through music

EVANGELINE PARISH — MAMOU, La. — For recording artist Letrainiump Richard, music has always been a part of his story. It all began right in front of his grandmother’s home in Mamou, where his passion for performing took root.

Raised by both his mother and grandmother, Richard credits the two women for exposing him to the world of music from an early age.

“This song is about me dealing with grief,” Richard said. “I didn’t know how to accept the fact that my mom was no longer with me — and not only that but losing my grandmother too.”

Inside the walls of his childhood home, Richard was introduced to music and nurtured by a family who didn’t just listen to melodies — they danced to them. He vividly remembers the energy that filled the room when his family gathered.

“They were not the type to just sit there and listen to music,” he said. “They would get up and dance.”

Richard’s mother and grandmother were both singers, and his sister often played the piano that sat in the living room. Inspired by them, he picked up his first instrument in high school.

“By the time I got into high school, I started playing the guitar,” he said.

That led him to start writing songs, often focusing on love and personal experiences.

“I just started writing love songs — things that made sense to me,” he said.

Now, Letrainiump’s music has been heard across South Louisiana and beyond. He’s performed at Chuck Fest in Lake Charles, opened shows for nationally recognized artists like Big Freedia, and recently became a voting member of the Recording Academy — the organization behind the Grammy Awards.

His next big performance will take place close to home. He’s set to take the stage at this year’s Festival International de Louisiane in Lafayette — and he won’t be alone.

“My wife is with me, and my kids will be there,” he said. “They help me write songs.”

For Richard, what began as a childhood dream is now growing into a legacy — one he hopes to pass on to the next generation.

“I feel like I owe it to them,” he said. “They really believed in me and provided a foundation. Some people may not have had that growing up, but I never questioned it — not with my mom, my dad, or my grandmother.”

LeTrainiump will perform April 27th at Festival International de Louisiane in Lafayette.

He is also set to release his upcoming EP, titled In Real Time, which will be available on all major streaming platforms.

