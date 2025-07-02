Former EPSO deputy accused of child sex abuse now indicted for child pornography

A former Evangeline Parish Sheriff's deputy who was accused by police of child sex abuse this past spring now faces federal child sex abuse pornography.

Joshua Uhlman, 36, of Pine Prairie, was indicted by a federal grand jury on two counts production of child pornography and one count receipt of child pornography.

The indictment alleges that between on or about September 2024 and February 2, 2025, Uhlman did attempt to employ, use, persuade, induce, entice and coerce two minors to engage in sexually explicit conduct and attempted to do so for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of said conduct, knowing that the visual depiction would be transmitted using interstate commerce.

It is further alleged in the indictment that between on or about September 2024 and February 2, 2025, Uhlman did knowingly receive child pornography, using any means and facility of interstate and foreign commerce and in and affecting interstate and foreign commerce, including by computer.

If convicted, Uhlman faces a sentence of at least 15 years and no more than 30 years on each production of child pornography count; a minimum of 5 years and no more than 20 years on the receipt of child pornography count; 3 years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000, or both.

The case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Craig R. Bordelon, II.

Back in February, he was booked into the Rapides Parish jail on multiple counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile. At the time, deputies told us they were called on February 3 and talked to a witness who said while he was at a Pine Prairie party full of children, he saw Uhlman following children at the party and taking pictures of them urinating.

At the time he was a deputy, but in the past he had been a detective with the Pine Prairie Police Department. The sheriff terminated him.

The investigation also revealed that Uhlman allegedly "would make payments and provide alcohol to juveniles if they would allow him to take inappropriate photographs and/or provide oral sex," a release states.

Back in February, they told us this investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible.

Deputies are asking anyone who may be a victim of Uhlman's or with information about these crimes to call the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 337-363-2161.

To report an incident involving the possession, distribution, receipt or production of child pornography: Child sexual abuse material – referred to in legal terms as "child pornography" – captures the sexual abuse and exploitation of children. These images document victims’ exploitation and abuse, and they suffer revictimization every time the images are viewed. In 2023, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children received 36 million reports of the possession, manufacture, or distribution of child sexual abuse materials.

To file a report with NCMEC, go to https://report.cybertip.org or call 1-800-843-5678.