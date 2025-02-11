EPSO deputy arrested, accused of child sex abuse, terminated

An Evangeline Parish Sheriff's deputy has been booked on child sex abuse charges.

Joshua Paul Uhlman, 36, of Pine Prairie, was booked with multiple counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile. He's being held in the Rapides Parish jail, records show.

Deputies were called on February 3 and talked to a witness who said while he was at a Pine Prairie party full of children, he saw Uhlman following children at the party and taking pictures of them urinating.

Uhlman currently is a full-time deputy with the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s and a former police officer and detective with the Pine Prairie Police Department, deputies say.

The sheriff's office tells us he has been terminated.

The investigation also revealed that Uhlman allegedly "would make payments and provide alcohol to juveniles if they would allow him to take inappropriate photographs and/or provide oral sex," a release states.

Detectives got an arrest warrant for Uhlman accusing him of multiple counts of indecent behavior with juveniles.

This investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible.

Deputies are asking anyone who may be a victim of Uhlman's or with information about these crimes to call the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 337-363-2161.

As always, Sheriff Charles R. Guillory and the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on criminal activity and urges the public to contact their Investigation Department via phone at 337-363-2161 or through the agency’s website at www.evangelineparishsheriff.org.

Any person reporting information will remain anonymous.