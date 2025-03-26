Fontenot indicted in wife's slaying

An Evangeline Parish grand jury has indicted Ray Charles Fontenot in the 2023 slaying of his wife.

Fontenot, 33, was indicted on a charge of second-degree murder for the slaying of his wife, Brittany Guillory Fontenot of Chataignier. She was shot on April 13, 2023 - and Fontenot told police that she shot herself.

Almost two years later and following an investigation of local, state and federal agencies, Fontenot was arrested. To see our story about that, click here.

Fontenot will be arraigned on May 5. If convicted, he faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole, probation or suspension of sentence.

The grand jury also indicted Kassie Ann Butler, 28, in an unrelated case.

The grand jury handed up charges of First-Degree Rape (two counts), Sexual Battery of Persons with Infirmities (two counts), and Cruelty to the Infrrmed (two counts) against Butler.

The charges stem from incidents which occurred between June I , 2024 and October 7 , 2024. Her arraignment is set for April 10.

"District Attorney Trent Brignac wishes to thank the members of the Grand Jury for their service, and compliments Assistant District Attorneys Deidra Godfrey and Jacob B. Fusilier, the law clerks, and staff on their efforts," a release states.