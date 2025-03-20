Husband arrested in connection to wife’s 2023 death in Evangeline Parish

EVANGELINE PARISH — EVANGELINE PARISH, La. — Deputies have arrested Ray Fontenot in connection with the death of his wife, Brittany G. Fontenot, nearly two years after she was found with fatal gunshot wounds.

According to the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the couple’s home in April 2023, where Fontenot’s husband reported finding her with gunshot wounds to the head. with two firearms at the scene.

Following an extensive investigation, authorities have now charged Ray Fontenot with second-degree murder. He was booked into the Evangeline Parish Jail with bond set at $2 million.

In response to speculation that Brittany Fontenot’s death was a suicide, deputies confirmed that the case was initially treated as a death investigation, leading to Fontenot’s arrest after months of gathering evidence.

This is a developing story. Stay with KATC TV 3 for updates.