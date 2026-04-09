Five public officials bond out after investigation leads to arrests

EVANGELINE PARISH — VILLE PLATTE, La. — New details are emerging about the employment status of five public officials arrested in a state investigation involving the alleged misuse of sensitive information.

The investigation began in March after the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from Louisiana State Police.

According to State Police spokesperson Monique Larvange, investigators found that multiple officials accessed government databases and shared protected information with an individual involved in an active criminal case.

“As we were investigating, we found five public officials who had access to state or government computer databases and shared sensitive information with an arrested defendant involved in an ongoing criminal case,” Larvange said.

Those arrested include:

Ryan Williams, mayor of Ville Platte

Darrien Guillory, Ville Platte police sergeant

Charles Pat Hall, Mamou police chief

Chasecca Basco, 911 dispatch supervisor

Yolanda Lewis, Opelousas police officer

All five have since bonded out of jail.

In Ville Platte, residents say they were shocked by the arrests, particularly those involving the Mayor Ryan Williams.

“He’s a good person… he would help anybody… I just think they got him in a bad situation, and I support him 100 percent,” said Kenneth Ashley Jr.

“I am shocked… this is really shocking,” added Allen Malbrew regarding the chief.

Mayor responds on social media

Following his arrest, Ryan Williams posted a statement on Facebook thanking supporters and defending his character.

“To all of my supporters and everyone who truly knows me… I want to say thank you for the outpouring of support. You know that I stand on honesty and integrity… I’ve never hesitated to help anyone in need, and that will never change,” Williams wrote.

He also addressed critics in the post, saying their words would not break him and that the support he has received continues to motivate him to move forward.

You can read Mayor Williams full statement below:

Following the arrests, questions have turned to the employment status of those involved.

The Opelousas Police Department confirmed that Yolanda Lewis, a patrol officer first class, has been placed on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of the investigation.

Meanwhile, the Ville Platte Police Department confirmed that Sgt. Darrien Guillory remains employed.

Officials say because Williams and Hall are elected public officials, any decisions regarding their positions would ultimately fall to voters.

As for Basco, an official at the parish’s 911 center said they were not authorized to comment on her status.

The investigation remains ongoing.

