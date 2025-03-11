Family identifies second victim in deadly Mamou shooting

MAMOU — KATC has confirmed the identity of the second victim in the fatal Mamou shooting that left two teenagers dead.

Bryson Green, 17, was killed alongside Alaya Christian in Mamou shooting.

Green’s father, David Green, remembered his son for his kindness and selflessness.

"Bryson was an outgoing, loving, and caring person," Green said. "I remember his mother and I bought him a brand-new white Nike jacket, but he told us his friend needed it more than he did—so he gave it away. He had a big heart."

Bryson was a student at Cecilia High School. Friends and family say he was known for his generosity and strong spirit.

Over the weekend, deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office have arrested the man accused of killing two people and injuring 11 others during a Mardi Gras Zydeco concert in Mamou.

Louisiana State Police confirmed to KATC that 19-year-old Trea’land Ty’rell Castille was taken into custody Saturday in Montgomery, Texas.

Authorities have not yet released further details on the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with KATC for updates.