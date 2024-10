Evangeline Parish is hosting a college, career, and job expo for all the parish's high school juniors and seniors.

According to organizers, it will feature local businesses, colleges, universities, and government jobs.

The parish-wide job expo will take place at the Mamou Recreational Center on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, from 8:00am until 1:00pm.

Organizers recommend attendees be dressed in business attire and bring an updated resume.