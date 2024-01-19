Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office Receives New Drone

If you're a resident of Evangeline Parish, you may see a new device flying in the sky soon.

That's because the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office is now equipped with a Mavic 3-T drone.

Sheriff Charles Guillory said the device is intended to help his team with searches and rescues, especially in areas that are difficult to get to.

"We have a lot of ATV and side-by-side theft," Guillory said. "If we have a tip that somebody is hiding in a wooded area or in a field, a drone would help with that."

Chief Deputy Scott Fontenot said the drone has night vision capabilities and he's looking forward to welcoming the new technology.

"The infrared lights will help us to locate missing persons during search and rescues as well as [capture] any inmates that may have escaped," Fontenot said.

Life-long Ville Platte residents like Joseph Thomas said he wants to see more police present in the community and he's hopeful the drone will make an impact.

"[The drone] will solve crimes with everything else that's going on in the town," Thomas said. "That would be nice."

Sheriff Guillory said one patrol officer, one investigations detective, and one narcotics detective will begin training on how to operate the drone over the next few weeks.

Upon training certification, members of the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office plan to use the drone as soon as possible.

