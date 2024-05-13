Evangeline Parish plans early dismissal due to inclement weather

EVANGELINE PARISH, La. — All Evangeline Parish campuses and district offices will close early today, May 13.

According to Superintendent Darwan Lazard, the decision was made in consultation with the local 911/Office of Emergency Preparedness (OEP) and based on the latest National Weather Service (NWS) advisory.

The advisory indicates severe weather conditions with the potential for unsafe driving conditions for buses and other vehicles.

"The safety of our students and employees remains our top priority," said Lazard. The Evangeline Parish School District plans to resume regular operations Tuesday, May 14, 2024.