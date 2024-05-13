Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishEvangeline Parish

Actions

Evangeline Parish plans early dismissal due to inclement weather

Public School Bus
Jenny Kane/AP
A public school bus.
Public School Bus
Posted at 12:56 PM, May 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-13 14:04:42-04

EVANGELINE PARISH, La. — All Evangeline Parish campuses and district offices will close early today, May 13.

According to Superintendent Darwan Lazard, the decision was made in consultation with the local 911/Office of Emergency Preparedness (OEP) and based on the latest National Weather Service (NWS) advisory.

The advisory indicates severe weather conditions with the potential for unsafe driving conditions for buses and other vehicles.

"The safety of our students and employees remains our top priority," said Lazard. The Evangeline Parish School District plans to resume regular operations Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.