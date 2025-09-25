Evangeline Parish nears completion of new jail

EVANGELINE PARISH — Construction crews have spent more than a year working nonstop—pouring concrete, raising steel beams, and bringing the new Evangeline Parish jail closer to reality. Now, officials say the $21 million facility is just months away from opening, funded entirely by a one-cent sales tax.

Sheriff Charles Guillory, who has advocated for the project from the very beginning, emphasized that a new jail was not simply a desire for the parish—it was a necessity. The current facility, more than 35 years old, has room for only 68 inmates.

“We are sending 30 to 40 pretrial inmates out of town and it’s costing me 25 to 35 dollars a day… Sometimes it adds up to 40 to 50 thousand dollars a month,” Sheriff Guillory explained. Those costs, he noted, are funds the parish would rather put to better use.

The new facility will be able to house up to 200 people, including both men and women, significantly easing overcrowding and reducing the need to outsource people.

“This jail is state of the art,” Guillory said. “It will have a central control unit where they will be able to lock and unlock electronically.” A backup generator will also keep the jail functioning in case of power outages.

Beyond modern security features, Sheriff Guillory highlighted a priority on rehabilitation. “There will be HiSET programs, GED programs, mental health programs, and of course, ministry will be offered… There will be a lot of things coming to the new jail,” he said.

The new jail is expected to open its doors in January of next year.

