EPSO receives body armor for K9 "Coop"

If you live in Evangeline Parish, you might notice "Coop," the K9 has a new work uniform.

That's because a company called Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. donated a custom vest to help increase Coop's safety in the line of duty.

According to EPSO, Coop is trained to detect controlled substances other than marijuana and specializes in drug searches, trafficking and capturing escaped inmates.

As a result, Sheriff Charles Guillory said Coop was the ideal candidate for the new, bullet and stab-proof vest.

"We're not immune to illegal drug trafficking," Guillory said. "Of course, it's always about the amount of money that's involved and of course we work very hard to try and curtail that...K9s are the best way to do it because obviously their noses are very sensitive compared to ours and to protect our animals, they are a police officer."

While EPSO has two K9s, Sheriff Guillory said the other K9, Diego is a few years shy of retirement and is not as energetic as Coop.

However, Sheriff Guillory stresses the importance of prioritizing the safety of both the community and his employees (K9s included.)

"If somebody would harm Coop or Diego, of course they are harming a police officer, a police dog." Guillory said. "He's commissioned, so it's very important to keep him protected."

Officials said a protective K9 vest like the one Coop has, costs around nine-thousand dollars and is used by K9s across the country.