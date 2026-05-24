Elton honors fallen Vietnam veteran Albert “Billy” Sonnier with memorial, street renaming

EVANGELINE PARISH (ELTON) — During Memorial Day weekend, the Elton community gathered Saturday afternoon to honor the life and sacrifice of Vietnam War veteran Albert “Billy” Sonnier, an Elton native who was killed in action during the early days of the war.

Sonnier, who was awarded a Purple Heart and several other military honors for his service, was memorialized during a ceremony at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church and St. Ann Cemetery, where a black granite monument was unveiled in his honor.

As part of the tribute, the street beside the cemetery was officially renamed to Albert Sonnier Memorial Drive.

Elton Mayor Mike Pierrotti said the town was proud to recognize one of its fallen soldiers.

“It actually was Colorado Street, and now it’s Albert Sonnier Memorial Drive. Again, we’re very honored on behalf of the family to sponsor this event.”

Family members said they hope Sonnier’s legacy will inspire future generations to persevere through challenges and pursue their goals.

“Hopefully it’ll be an encouragement to the younger generation not to give up in education, not to give up in determining their goals and what they’re going for,” said JoAnn White, Sonnier’s sister. “Things may get rough, but just keep pressing, because you never know.”