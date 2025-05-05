Dr. Wayne LaHaye, longtime Evangline Parish physician, has died

Services are set for Monday, May 5 for Dr. George Wayne LaHaye, a physician who cared for the people of Evangeline Parish for many years.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Monday, May 5, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM, followed by a eulogy and rosary which will all take place at St. Ann Catholic Church. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 12:00 PM also at St. Ann Catholic Church in Mamou.

To read his complete obituary, visit the Ardoin Funeral Home page here.

Here's some of the information in his obituary:

LaHaye, a cherished physician and beloved family man, passed away on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at the age of 86, in Reddell, Louisiana. Born on October 15, 1938, in Vidrine, Dr. LaHaye dedicated his life to serving his community and caring for his patients at Vidrine Community Clinic and Savoy Medical Center into his 80s. One simple prayer sums up Dr. Wayne’s priorities-his dedication to God, to his family, and his community. It simply says: “Lord, help me to heal some, to remedy others, to care always.”

A devoted Catholic and a longtime member of St. Ann Catholic Church, he raised his children in a loving and faith-centered home, instilling the values of compassion and integrity. He was not only a skilled doctor but also a great mentor and supporter of many in his community, earning their respect and admiration through his tireless dedication.

Dr. LaHaye was immensely proud of being a good husband, father, and grandfather, with time spent with family being his top priority. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Susan Dupre’ LaHaye, and their five children: Danny LaHaye and wife, Michele, Suzette Miller and husband, Marc, Dr. Marcel LaHaye and wife, Chantel, Jay LaHaye and wife, Dessa, and Dr. Nick LaHaye and wife, Tasha. His legacy continues through his 17 grandchildren: Zachary, Samuel, Madeline, Noah, Emily Kaye, Jordan, Joshua, Ellis, Jack, Luke, Olivia, John Christian, Maria, Taylor, Morgan, Nicholas, and Caroline, as well as 22 great-grandchildren.

Outside of his medical career, Dr. LaHaye found joy in many hobbies and interests. He was an avid golfer and passionately supported all LSU sports, proudly holding season tickets for LSU football for years. His love for the outdoors was evident in his fishing trips at his Toledo Bend camp and his enjoyment of establishing LaHaye Brangus Farm. His greatest joy was his family, his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, his Godchildren and friends.

Dr. George Wayne LaHaye leaves behind a legacy of love, faith, and service that will continue to inspire those who knew him. He will be profoundly missed by all whose lives he touched.