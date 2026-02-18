Courir de Mardi Gras tradition runs strong in Mamou on Fat Tuesday

EVANGELINE PARISH — MAMOU, La. — Before sunrise on Fat Tuesday, the streets of Mamou were already alive with chanting, music and excitement as the town’s annual Courir de Mardi Gras got underway.

At daybreak, runners and riders took off through town and into the surrounding countryside, continuing a centuries-old tradition that blends celebration, community and Cajun culture. Families lined the route, some watching from trailers, others holding up phones to capture moments that only come once a year.

“This is where we come. We get up nice and early to see the boys take off,” said Daniel Woodruff, who watched as runners made their way past cheering spectators.

As laughter echoed through the crowd, shouts of “Mardi Gras!” rang out — a signal that one of the most anticipated parts of the courir was about to begin.

From diving to begging — and of course, chasing chickens — runners took part in the playful rituals that define the Courir de Mardi Gras. Dressed in colorful costumes and masks, participants went from house to house asking for ingredients to help make a community gumbo.

“I’ve been doing this since I was 14 years old,” one runner said.

For many, the courir is more than a ride through the countryside — it’s a family tradition passed down through generations.

“It’s amazing. I love the tradition. I love family, close friends — we come back every holiday to see everybody,” another runner said.

Organizers and longtime participants are quick to remind newcomers that the event is rooted in history and culture.

Visitors from outside Louisiana also made the trip to witness the Fat Tuesday tradition firsthand. Marie Foote traveled from Michigan to attend and said the experience left a lasting impression.

“The people are so wonderful here, and I love the food. I’d come back in a heartbeat,” Foot said.

A first-time attendee, she added, “I’ve never seen anything like it. My grandkids are going to love this.”

Capitaine Andre Guillory said the Courir de Mardi Gras has deep roots in the region.

“Traditional Mardi Gras dates back to the 1800s,” Guillory said. “It’s something that brings the countryside together right before Lent.”

From the music and masks to the laughter and chicken chases, the Courir de Mardi Gras in Mamou once again proved that the Fat Tuesday tradition remains very much alive.

