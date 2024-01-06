Burglaries on the Rise Across Evangeline Parish

ATVs, motorcycles, and side-by-side thefts are are the rise across Evangeline Parish.

Store Manager Angie Fontenot works at Progressive Power Sports and Equipment in Ville Platte.

She said her store has been robbed too many times.

"We've had the windows broken into on three, different occasions," Fontenot said. "One time they did steal a little motorcycle."

Fontenot said while the stolen motorcycle was recovered in an alley behind the dealership, other items were stolen and haven't resurfaced.

"They stole some ramps from one of our trailers to load it into their trailer," Fontenot said.

The Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating the incidents. However, no arrests have been made.

Fontenot is concerned about the safety of herself and her staff, considering no arrests have been made and the burglaries are happening in homes and businesses.

"It was a big, pipe wrench that they used to break the glass," Fontenot said. "From what we can tell, it looks like older people, not teenagers."

In a statement, Sheriff Guillory said, "Keep all ATVs, motorcycles, and side by side out of sight. The keys should be hidden and not left on the bikes...DO NOT confront anyone who is on your property. It is best that you phone the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office directly at 337-363-2161 for any strange activity."

