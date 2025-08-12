Boy in critical condition after accidental shooting in Ville Platte

EVANGELINE PARISH — A 10-year-old boy is in critical condition after an accidental shooting in Ville Platte over the weekend.

According to the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office, the boy and another 10-year-old found a loaded gun inside a vehicle Saturday afternoon on Quail Loop, just outside the city limits. Investigators say the two began playing with the firearm when it went off, striking one of the boys in the head.

The child was airlifted to a hospital in Baton Rouge. Sheriff Charles Guillory says the shooting appears to be accidental.

Guillory is urging parents to keep firearms out of children’s reach and to have open conversations about gun safety.

“Teaching kids about gun safety is just as important as teaching them how to swim,” Guillory said.

After hearing about the shooting, Prairie Gunworks LLC, a local gun shop, encouraged parents to go beyond simply telling children not to touch a gun.

“It falls on the parents to teach their children about gun safety—not just saying ‘this is a firearm, don’t touch it,’” owner Bobby Eaves said. “You need to take the child out and show them how deadly these guns are."

Kyle Marsh, who works in law enforcement and trains in gun safety says it comes down to both education and secure storage.

“It comes down to the parents teaching, but at the same time, sometimes the kid’s gonna be a kid. Parents need to show them what the gun can do, how to handle it, and at the same time, they also need to take the same safety measures themselves to ensure that they’re put up properly. Anything that’s not in use for me, I have a safe—put up. I’m the only one that has access to the key, and the only one is my home defense, which is normally my duty carry—that stays up on the gear rack where the kids can’t touch it.”

Ville Platte Mayor Ryan LeDay Williams also released a statement expressing his condolences to the families:

“We are heartbroken by the tragic accidental shooting involving two children in our Ville Platte community. Our thoughts and prayers are with both families affected by this devastating event. We ask for continued prayers for the 10-year-old who remains hospitalized, and that God grant him healing in all aspects—physical, emotional, and spiritual. May our community come together to support these families during this difficult time. We send our love and strength to all affected.”

The incident remains under investigation.