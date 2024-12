Ville Platte - A body was found in a field near the Martin Luther King, Jr. Center.

The body was discovered on Saturday, December 21, 2024, according to Ville Platte Police Chief A. Perry Thomas.

Both Ville Platte Police and the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office are investigating.

An identity of the body is not available at this time.

If you have any information about this case, please call the Ville Plate Police Department at 337-363-1316 and ask for Sergeant Guillory.