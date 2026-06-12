Basile police chief says five officers who turned in badges will stay on the force

EVANGELINE PARISH — Tensions ran high during a special meeting at Basile Town Hall as officials and residents debated what should happen to five police officers who turned in their badges during Monday night’s council meeting.

Council members said they called the meeting to determine whether the officers had resigned and to hear recommendations from Police Chief Nick Richardson.

“We were seeing if they resigned or if this was a political stunt or what,” councilman Kenny Burgess said. “We didn’t know what it was, so we want to talk with the chief and find out if he had any recommendations for anything that they did.”

Several community members spoke during public comment, saying the officers should be held accountable for walking off the job.

Some council members also raised concerns about the officers’ actions, describing it as “irresponsible,” while adding it is an issue the town can work through.

The town attorney was not present but sent a letter outlining his legal opinion. Councilwoman Jessica Caesar read portions aloud, including that the council does not have independent authority to hire or fire police officers without a recommendation from the chief.

“It remains my professional legal opinion that the board does not possess independent authority to initiate and terminate the employment of police officers absent a recommendation from the chief,” the letter stated.

Under state law, Richardson’s recommendation carries final weight. After reviewing each officer’s case, he recommended all five remain with the department.

“The officers will remain on the force. Nobody’s terminated. Nobody brought in a resignation letter,” Richardson said. “They did not quit.”

As for the take-home vehicle policy that sparked the controversy, council members said the issue goes beyond costs and centers on whether the policy was ever legally authorized.

“It wasn’t just about gas. There’s a lot more to that than gas,” Burgess said. “It’s the legality aspect of it.”

Although the chief clarified that no officers were terminated, Burgess said during the meeting that no one is in trouble and that the council may review whether to reinstate the take-home vehicle policy in the future, but there is no timeline yet.