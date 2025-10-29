Basile celebrates its roots with annual Southwest Louisiana Swine Festival

EVANGELINE PARISH — The town of Basile is getting ready to go hog wild this weekend for the annual Southwest Louisiana Swine Festival.

What started in the 1960s as a way for local farmers to promote feeder pig sales has grown into one of the region’s longest-running community celebrations. The first official sale took place in 1964 at what locals now call the “Pig Barn,” and the success of those early events helped shape the festival that still draws crowds today.

This year’s festival will feature the classics — from the Boudin Eating Contest and Pig Cook-Off to the Greasy Pig Chase, Hog Calling Contest, and Washer Board Tournament. Festivalgoers can also expect live music, a parade, and plenty of food vendors serving everything from smoked sausage to sweet treats.

Organizers say the family-friendly event continues to celebrate the area’s agricultural roots while offering a weekend of fun for all ages.

The Southwest Louisiana Swine Festival kicks off Friday, October 31, 2025, in Basile and runs through Sunday.