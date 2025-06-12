Basile Branch library finds a new chapter in a new home

BASILE — The sounds inside the Basile library—pages turning, quiet conversations, the gentle hum of learning—haven’t changed. But the building that holds those sounds certainly has.

Founded in 1948 as a trial run, the Basile Branch Library is the oldest library in Evangeline Parish. It has long been a community staple, moving from location to location over the decades. At one time, it operated out of the American Legion building, and then inside a store that now stands over 100 years old.

Now, the beloved library has a permanent new home inside the Basile Police Jury building—a move Co-Director Suzy Lemoine says has been a long time coming.

“This is the police jury building, and when we broke ground, the motto was ‘At Last.’ We were so happy,”said Lemoine.

The new facility is more than just a fresh space—it's a modern hub for community connection. The $1.2 million library spans 4,000 square feet and features:



-10,000 books

A community room

A coffee area

A sun room with a high-tech TV for tele-health and Zoom meetings

A game table for kids to enjoy

The library is still in the process of adding a designated computer area, expanding access to technology for residents.

I just love the library overall," said Amelie Heaton, who stopped by Wednesday morning with her little brothers, Alex and Able.

“It’s just a place where everybody can come and get what they need,” said Branch Manager Sherry Bergeron.

Bergeron, who has served as the library’s branch manager for 35 years, says she especially enjoys the children’s reading programs and the joy they bring to young readers.

The move brought new life to the space—and to the community. Locals, like Dorset Doga, are already making use of the new location. She stopped by recently to search through old newspapers, hoping to find a photo of her late father, who once served as Basile’s police chief several decades ago.

Her goal is to add him to the library’s Legacy Tree — a dedication where, for a $25 donation, community members can have their names displayed at the library.

Transitioning to the new space was a major task. Lemoine says it was all hands on deck as library staff and volunteers physically passed books hand-to-hand down the street to the new location.

“As soon as this building was ready to be occupied, they loaded the book carts and rolled them down the street. It was a beautiful sight,” Lemoine said.“

We made a trail—we passed one book to the next and placed them on the shelves just like that.”

The new building features magazines, newspapers, DVDs, books, and more. But Lemoine says the future of the Basile Branch Library goes beyond just reading material.

“Libraries are no longer just about books,” Lemoine said. “I think as the next decade evolves, this library will become more of a community center.”

She added that while the location is new, the mission remains the same: to serve the community and keep turning the page for future generations.

“It’s a brand-new chapter here at the Basile Branch Library.”

If you’d like to learn more about the library and it's Legacy Tree project, click here or you can cal the main branch at 337-432.6794.

