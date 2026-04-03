Attorney General: Ville Platte cannot eliminate police department and keep elected chief

EVANGELINE PARISH — VILLE PLATTE, La. — A recent opinion from the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office says the City of Ville Platte cannot legally eliminate its police department while keeping an elected chief of police under current state law.

The opinion was issued in response to a request from Ryan Williams, who asked how the city could dissolve its police department while maintaining the elected position of chief of police.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, such a move is not allowed unless there is a change in state law or a vote by the public to alter how the position is structured.

Efforts to reach Williams for comment were unsuccessful. A visit to Ville Platte City Hall on Thursday also did not result in contact with the mayor.

Police Chief Perry Thomas said he was unaware of the request.

“I was never aware of this, never aware of it, this is all news to me,” Thomas said.

Thomas said any past discussions about law enforcement changes date back several years and focused on crime concerns, not eliminating the department.

“Maybe two or three years ago there was a meeting… but there was nothing mentioned about demolishing the police department,” he said.

The Attorney General’s opinion also addressed whether the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office could take over operations of the city jail, stating that such an arrangement is legally permissible through a formal agreement or ordinance.

Charles Guillory said there have been past discussions about assisting the city but deferred questions about the request to the mayor.

“I prefer him to answer that question… but there was talk… where I could possibly help out the Ville Platte Police Department about two years ago,” Guillory said.

Despite waiting outside City Hall for about an hour, the mayor was not available for comment.