Arrest made in shooting death of 19-year-old woman

Two people have been arrested in connection with the September 14 shooting that left a Ville Platte 19-year-old dead.

Ville Platte Police Chief A. Perry Thomas said that Tavion Fontenot, 20, and a 16-year-old boy were arrested in the case. Both were booked with one count second-degree murder and two counts attempted second-degree murder.

The two were arrested by officers with Ville Platte Police Department, in cooperation with the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office and Ville Platte City Marshal’s Office, the chief said.

This investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible. Chief Thomas asks if anyone has information about this crime to please call the Ville Platte Police Department at 337-363-1313.

The shooting was one of two that happened on the same day in Ville Platte.

The first shooting happened just before 1 p.m. at the Parkview Apartments on Dupre Street. A 25-year-old man was wounded and taken to the hospital.

The second shooting happened hours later, around 9:15 p.m., near the intersection of Huey P. Long and Reed streets. Three people, two men and a woman, were riding in the car when someone fired at it. The two men - the 26-year-old driver and a 27-year-old passenger - were wounded and taken to the hospital.

But the woman, a 19-year-old, died from her wounds, police say.

Police say they don't know if the shootings are related, and they say they can't release any more details while the investigation is on-going.

Ville Platte Police are asking with any infomation about either of these crimes to call them at 337-363-1313. All calls will remain anonymous, they say.