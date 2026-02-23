Arrest made in Mamou slaying

Mamou Police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a local man.

Quincy L. Thibodeaux has been booked with second-degree murder, obstruction of justice and tampering with a witness, Mamou Police say.

The charges stem from an investigation into the fatal shooting of Allen Thomas, which occurred on February 17, 2026, in Mamou.

This investigation remains ongoing. No additional information is being released at this time, police said.

Anyone with additional information related to this case is encouraged to contact the Mamou Police Department at 337-468-5221.