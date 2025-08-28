Arrest made in June slaying

Ville Platte Police have made an arrest in the June slaying of a teenager at an apartment complex.

According to Chief A. Perry Thomas, Jamarion J. Hall, 18, of Carencro, was booked with second degree murder and illegal possession of a stolen firearm.

He's accused in connection with a slaying that happened at an apartment complex on Soileau Street. In that case, police were called to the area on a Wednesday afternoon and found a 17-year-old with a gunshot wound to his chest. He died at a hospital.

Thomas says that Hall was arrested by deputies in Lafayette on Wednesday on the Ville Platte warrant. He was transferred to the Ville Platte jail on Thursday. His bond is set at $1.5 million.

Chief Thomas asks if anyone has information about this case to please call the Ville Platte Police Department at 337-363-1316. All calls will remain anonymous. Suspects are presumed innocent unless found guilty in a court of law.