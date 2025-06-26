Teen killed in Ville Platte shooting

EVANGELINE PARISH, La. — Ville Platte Police are investigating a shooting that left a teen dead.

Police responded to a 911 call about a shooting at an apartment complex near the intersection of Soileau Street and Edward Knotoe Thomas, Jr. Street Wednesday afternoon, according to Chief A. Perry Thomas. The victim, a 17-year-old male, sustained one gunshot wound to his upper chest area. He was transported to Mercy Regional Medical Center in Ville Platte where he died from his injury.

Chief Thomas asks the public to call the Ville Platte Police Department at 337-363-1316 if anyone has information about this crime. All calls will remain anonymous.

The shooting remains under investigation.

