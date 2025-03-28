Arrest made in child sex abuse case

Evangeline Parish Sheriff's deputies have booked a 56-year-old man with several child sex abuse charges.

Lepoleon Herbert was booked with two counts aggravated crime against nature, as well as rape, indecent behavior with a juvenile and molestation of a juvenile.

He's accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl several years ago. Detectives used DNA to determine the baby the girl had at the time was Herbert's.

This week, detectives learned that Herbert was in Eunice. They forwarded warrants to the Eunice City Marshal's Office, and they picked up Herbert at a home on Ash Street.

His bond is set at $1,300,000. The investigation is still ongoing.