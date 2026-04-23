Acosta Foundation Bass Fishing Tournament returns for fourth year

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KATC) — The Acosta Foundation will host its fourth annual bass fishing tournament April 25 at Chicot State Park, continuing a fundraiser that supports the nonprofit’s operations while preserving its pledge that all public donations go directly to charitable causes.

The tournament, launched in 2023, serves as the foundation’s primary source of operational funding. Organizers say proceeds help cover expenses such as utilities and insurance, allowing the group to maintain its “100% donation model.”

Acosta Foundation Bass Fishing Tournament

“Our commitment to our donors is simple: every dollar you give to our causes goes to those causes,” said Connie Acosta Lamke, the foundation’s founder, president and CEO. She said the tournament enables the organization to operate its headquarters at The Aswell House and sustain its outreach programs.

Registration is open for the event, which will begin at safe daylight from the south boat launch at Chicot State Park. Boats will be released in heats based on registration order, giving early registrants priority launch positions.

Cash prizes are guaranteed for top finishers, including $2,000 for first place, $1,000 for second and $600 for third. The Big Bass winner will receive a separate cash prize funded by $10 from each boat entry.

The entry fee is $100 per boat, with a maximum of two participants per vessel. Anglers can register online, and a limited number of free event T-shirts will be available to those who sign up in advance. Day-of registration will also be offered, though organizers encourage early sign-ups.

The competition will conclude with a weigh-in and door prize giveaways beginning at 3 p.m. Food and drinks will be available for participants returning from the water.

For more information, participants can follow the event’s Facebook page for updates.

