A Ville Platte man is fighting for his life after a hit-and-run

Garard Serie, a 73-year-old grandfather, son and friend is fighting for his life in Lafayette General Hospital.

According to his family, Garard he was hit by a car while traveling in his scooter on W Lincoln Road in Ville Platte on March 26.

His granddaughter, Ariana said her grandfather was left helpless after the driver left the scene and she wants to know why his blood, towel and evidence from the accident is still there.

"We feel horrible," Ariana said. "We wouldn't want this to happen to nobody...We wouldn't want nobody to feel how we feel right now and we're just kind of lost for words."

Ariana told me her grandfather is well-known in the community— A retired mechanic who loves horses and enjoys spending time outdoors.

She said she is waiting for a copy of the police report and is hopeful surveillance footage reveals who is responsible for the hit-and-run.

"We just would hope that whoever did this would feel how we feel and come forward," Ariana said.

The Series have gathered pieces of a vehicle left at the crime scene and are awaiting the results of the on-going investigation.

I contacted the Ville Platte Police Department on Wednesday for comment on the matter, but have not received any updates.

In the meantime, Garard's daughter Barbara has created a GoFundMe to help with his medical expenses.

She said this hit-and-run could have been avoided.

"It's pretty sad that someone hits someone and doesn't even stop to see what's going on," Barbara said. "This is a person, it's not like you hit a dog or something."

If you or someone you know would like to help the Serie's, please visit the GoFundMe link below:

https://gofund.me/0b78e147